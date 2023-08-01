Smoke and Ash from Rossmoore Lake Wildfire Reach Kamloops

Overnight wind has caused smoke and ash from the Rossmoore Lake wildfire to blow into Kamloops, located about 10 km south of the city. Although there is currently no immediate threat to structures in Kamloops or surrounding areas, the forecast predicts hot, dry, and windy conditions in the coming days that could worsen the fire.

The Rossmoore Lake wildfire spans 2,721 hectares and is classified as “out of control” by the BC Wildfire Service. It was discovered on July 21 and is believed to have been triggered by lightning. Originally starting 25 km from Kamloops, the fire has grown and now encroaches on the city, situated between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A.

A team of 125 ground crews, eight helicopters, and 34 pieces of heavy equipment are currently engaged in containing the blaze. Ground crews are utilizing various strategies, including direct attack with water, extinguishing hot spots, and creating fire breaks to control the fire’s spread. Additionally, structure protection crews are assigned to the Rossmoore Lake wildfire and have been patrolling priority areas to ensure the safety of structures. Unfortunately, one structure has already been destroyed by the fire.

The BC Wildfire Service is conducting night operations on the Rossmoore Lake wildfire, with a structure protection task force working from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. to extinguish hot spots and safeguard priority areas.

With a total of 357 active wildfires in the province, the Rossmoore Lake wildfire is just one of 14 wildfires considered significant. Residents are advised to stay informed about evacuation information by visiting EmergencyInfoBC.ca.