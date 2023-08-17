Ruf Unveils New Models at Monterey Car Week

Ruf, the German automotive manufacturer, made quite an impression at last year’s Monterey Car Week with the unveiling of the Bergmeister. This year, they are back with two new impressive cars – the CTR3 Evo and the R Spyder.

The CTR3 Evo is the most powerful vehicle ever created by Ruf. It boasts a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine that produces a mind-blowing 800 horsepower and 730 pound-feet of torque. This powerful engine features variable valve timing, variable lift, dry-sump lubrication, and direct fuel injection. The car is equipped with six-piston calipers and 15-inch carbon-ceramic brakes for excellent stopping power.

The Ruf CTR3 Evo comes with an automatically deployable rear wing and a lightweight Kevlar-composite body shell. It also features horizontally opposed coil-over shock absorbers for the multi-link rear suspension, while the front suspension utilizes a McPherson strut.

The Ruf R Spyder, on the other hand, is powered by a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. Although the exact output numbers are not provided, this car is sure to deliver impressive performance. The engine is equipped with DLC-coated rocker arms and variable valve intake and exhaust timing. The R Spyder features a lightweight five-link rear suspension and carbon-ceramic brakes.

One of the standout features of the Ruf R Spyder is its unique design. It sports a two-seat open cockpit with a carbon-fiber hood and a ducktail spoiler. To enhance aerodynamics, the car does not come with traditional mirrors. Instead, Ruf has installed fender-mounted cameras.

Ruf is headquartered in Pfaffenhausen, Germany, and recently established a permanent presence in the US at South Florida’s Concours Club. The company has a rich history, with its first product hitting the German market in 1955. In 1987, Ruf made headlines with the introduction of the Ruf CTR, which held the title of the world’s fastest production vehicle at the time, reaching a top speed of 213 mph.

As Ruf continues to innovate and push boundaries, car enthusiasts eagerly await the official debut of the CTR3 Evo and the R Spyder at Monterey Car Week.