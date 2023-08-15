Heroes of Arkesia: The August Update

The August update for Arkesia is set to arrive tomorrow, bringing with it a variety of exciting new content. Downtime for the update will begin on August 16 at 12AM PDT and is expected to last for 15 hours. This update, dubbed ‘Wield the Storm’, includes a new class, Legion Raid, Guardian Raid, balance rework, and much more.

One of the highlights of the update is the addition of the Akkan Legion Raid. After the battle with Plague Legion Commander Akkan in South Vern, Queen Ealyn has discovered that some of Akkan’s flesh has disappeared and is gathering in Arthetine. Players will journey to Arthetine to battle the Plague Legion Commander in a new 8-player Legion Raid. There will be both normal and hard versions of the raid, each with their own item level requirements.

Another new addition is the Aeromancer Advanced Class. The Aeromancer is able to manipulate the weather to devastating effect on the battlefield and can fight enemies with spectacular flourishes of her umbrella. Her skills include offense and defense capabilities, making her a versatile addition to any team.

The update also introduces the Sonavel Guardian Raid, where players will need to defeat Sonavel, a formerly protective Elemental King who has now turned to darkness. The raid requires a minimum item level of 1580 to participate and offers honing materials and other rewards.

In addition to these major additions, the update includes the Super Mokoko Express Event, South Vern Powerpass, and various content updates such as changes to Chaos Dungeons and the addition of new Sky Chaos Dungeons.

Overall, the August update for Arkesia is packed with new content and improvements to enhance the player experience.