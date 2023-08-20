CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Spotify Reportedly Losing $38 Million in Profit Due to Popular “White Noise” Podcasts

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 20, 2023
Spotify Reportedly Losing $38 Million in Profit Due to Popular “White Noise” Podcasts

According to an internal document obtained by Bloomberg, “white noise” podcasts on Spotify are attracting three million daily consumption hours as of January. These podcasts feature calming sounds like falling rain or crashing waves. However, their popularity is costing Spotify approximately $38 million in annual profits.

In an internal analysis, it was estimated that Spotify’s annual gross profit would increase by $38 million if the company removed these “white noise” podcasts from the “talk” section and encouraged users to listen to other audio content. Although Spotify considered this move, the company ultimately decided not to proceed with it, and white noise podcasts continue to be available on the platform.

The popularity of white noise podcasts is attributed to Spotify’s own algorithmic promotion of “talk” content instead of music. This inadvertently boosted the podcasts’ visibility but had a negative impact on Spotify’s revenue. It was previously reported that hosts of these podcasts could earn $18,000 per month through ad revenue.

Spotify’s decision not to remove white noise podcasts comes at a time when the company has recently increased its monthly subscription prices. In July, Spotify announced plans to raise prices by up to $2 for its ad-free service. The company justified the price hike by stating that it needed to adapt to the evolving market landscape in order to continue delivering value to fans and artists on its platform.

Despite the impact on profits and recent price hikes, Spotify’s shares have seen significant growth this year, with an increase of nearly 60% since January. Although the company reported a larger-than-expected net loss for the second quarter, it remains up for the year.

Some Spotify users have expressed dissatisfaction on Reddit as their preferred white noise podcasts had seemingly disappeared. Spotify has not commented on this matter so far.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

News

NASA to Send Spacecraft to Study Metal Core Deep Within Earth

Aug 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Scientists Develop BonFIRE Microscopy Technique for Single-Molecule Imaging

Aug 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

Win a Limited Edition copy of Cuphead on Xbox

Aug 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

AI

India Expands Digital Payments to Rural Areas Using Artificial Intelligence

Aug 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

NASA to Send Spacecraft to Study Metal Core Deep Within Earth

Aug 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Scientists Develop BonFIRE Microscopy Technique for Single-Molecule Imaging

Aug 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Win a Limited Edition copy of Cuphead on Xbox

Aug 20, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments