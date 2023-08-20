Spotify Reportedly Losing $38 Million in Profit Due to Popular “White Noise” Podcasts

According to an internal document obtained by Bloomberg, “white noise” podcasts on Spotify are attracting three million daily consumption hours as of January. These podcasts feature calming sounds like falling rain or crashing waves. However, their popularity is costing Spotify approximately $38 million in annual profits.

In an internal analysis, it was estimated that Spotify’s annual gross profit would increase by $38 million if the company removed these “white noise” podcasts from the “talk” section and encouraged users to listen to other audio content. Although Spotify considered this move, the company ultimately decided not to proceed with it, and white noise podcasts continue to be available on the platform.

The popularity of white noise podcasts is attributed to Spotify’s own algorithmic promotion of “talk” content instead of music. This inadvertently boosted the podcasts’ visibility but had a negative impact on Spotify’s revenue. It was previously reported that hosts of these podcasts could earn $18,000 per month through ad revenue.

Spotify’s decision not to remove white noise podcasts comes at a time when the company has recently increased its monthly subscription prices. In July, Spotify announced plans to raise prices by up to $2 for its ad-free service. The company justified the price hike by stating that it needed to adapt to the evolving market landscape in order to continue delivering value to fans and artists on its platform.

Despite the impact on profits and recent price hikes, Spotify’s shares have seen significant growth this year, with an increase of nearly 60% since January. Although the company reported a larger-than-expected net loss for the second quarter, it remains up for the year.

Some Spotify users have expressed dissatisfaction on Reddit as their preferred white noise podcasts had seemingly disappeared. Spotify has not commented on this matter so far.