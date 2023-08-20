Understanding Extinct Animal Behavior through Fossils

Our understanding of animal behavior relies heavily on observation, allowing researchers to study various aspects of their lives, including birth, growth, development, and interaction with their environment and other animals. However, when it comes to extinct animals, this becomes more challenging.

In a recent scientific paper, palaeontologist Zixiao Yang and colleagues investigated the growth patterns of small and giant pterosaurs, the flying reptiles that lived alongside dinosaurs between approximately 228 and 66 million years ago. The researchers aimed to uncover any differences in the growth process that led to the remarkable size of giant pterosaurs.

The team focused on examining the limb bones of these creatures as they play a crucial role in locomotion. For the smaller pterosaurs, they discovered that the limb bones closer to the body grew at a slower rate relative to the overall body size as the animals aged after hatching. In contrast, large-bodied pterosaur species, like Pteranodon, exhibited faster growth in the limb bones closer to the body compared to other skeletal elements.

This pattern of growth is observed in present-day species of birds and mammals and is associated with different developmental strategies. Species that resemble the smaller pterosaurs tend to have independent movement at an early age and require less parental care. On the other hand, species that exhibit the growth pattern seen in larger Pteranodon rely heavily on intensive parental care, including feeding their young.

The researchers also analyzed fossils to model the growth of different pterosaur species. It was found that Pteranodon’s wing aspect ratio, which measures wing length relative to wing area, increased as the species matured, enabling it to develop long and narrow wings suitable for soaring. In contrast, smaller pterosaurs had consistent or decreasing wing aspect ratios during growth, allowing for greater maneuverability.

The differences in growth patterns between large and small pterosaurs suggest that the relatively faster proximal limb growth of Pteranodon, combined with potential enhanced parental care, contributed to its ability to reach a larger adult size. Pterosaurs as a whole group comprised the largest flying animals ever known, with some species having wingspans of up to 12 meters. However, all pterosaurs started as small hatchlings due to limitations imposed by the size of their eggs and the softness of their eggshells.

Parental care may have played a critical role in the size difference between small and large pterosaurs. Extended periods of parental protection and feeding could have allowed larger pterosaurs to grow beyond the size constraints imposed on smaller species. Furthermore, it is possible that larger species’ hatchlings were not capable of flight initially, whereas smaller species could fly immediately after hatching.

In order to reach their enormous size, giant pterosaurs required sufficient space and updrafts. They relied on soaring flight to conserve energy, making use of updrafts to stay airborne. Additionally, these massive creatures needed a substantial food supply to meet their metabolic demands. While competition for food among adult pterosaurs would have been limited, younger individuals may have shared resources and habitats with smaller pterosaur species.

Predation on adult giant pterosaurs was likely limited due to their formidable size and sharp beaks. The identities of potential predators capable of taking on these imposing creatures remains uncertain.

Understanding the behavior and growth patterns of extinct animals like pterosaurs gives us valuable insight into their evolutionary adaptations and ecological roles during their time on Earth.