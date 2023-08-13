Venus’ Transition to Inferior Conjunction and Beyond

In recent weeks, Venus, the bright “Evening Star,” has started to disappear from the post-sunset sky. It has taken on a crescent shape as it moves out of view. This change marks the end of Venus’ reign as the prominent evening celestial object in 2023.

On August 13, Venus will enter a phase called inferior conjunction, where it will appear to be positioned between Earth and the sun. This phenomenon is only possible for two planets in our solar system: Mercury and Venus. Unlike the outer planets, Mercury and Venus are considered inferior planets because they are closer to the sun than Earth.

During inferior conjunction, Venus is essentially in its “new” phase, similar to a new moon situated between Earth and the sun. As a result, Venus will be virtually invisible from our perspective on Earth. The planet will be lost in the sun’s glare, making it impossible to observe. This event occurs approximately every 19 months due to Venus’ shorter orbit around the sun compared to Earth’s.

As Venus approaches inferior conjunction, it gradually transforms into a slim crescent shape, comparable to the waning crescent stage of the moon. It also appears closer to the sun each day, setting lower on the western horizon after sunset. As its angle relative to the sun decreases, the amount of sunlight reflected by Venus diminishes, causing it to appear fainter.

On August 13, Venus will not cross the sun’s disk but pass approximately 7.7 degrees south of it. It will be only 0.9% illuminated, making it extremely challenging to observe. A transit of Venus, where the planet visibly moves across the sun’s disk from Earth’s perspective, occurred last on June 5 to 6, 2012. The next transit will not happen until December 10 to 11, 2117.

Venus’ disappearance in the sun’s glare will be brief. Due to an 8:13 resonance with Earth, Venus completes 13 orbits around the sun for every eight Earth years. About a week or two after inferior conjunction, Venus will move away from the sun’s glare and reappear in the dawn sky, earning its title as the “Morning Star.” Its highest point in the sky will be reached on October 23, appearing 46.4 degrees west of the sun.

Venus will then continue its celestial journey, eventually reaching superior conjunction where it appears to go behind the sun on June 4, 2024. Its greatest elongation east in the post-sunset sky will occur on January 10, 2025.