Exploring the Moon’s South Pole: New Insights and Future Missions

India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission has recently made a soft landing in the Moon’s enigmatic South Pole, becoming the first spacecraft to explore this region. The mission has already provided new insights about the area, revealing a sharp drop in temperature beneath the lunar surface and the presence of various elements in the soil, including sulphur, aluminium, calcium, iron, titanium, manganese, chromium, and oxygen.

The Moon’s South Pole has attracted the attention of not only India but also Russia, the United States, and China. Scientists are eager to investigate this region due to its unique characteristics. Unlike the Moon’s equatorial regions, which were the landing sites for previous missions, the South Pole’s shallow axis of rotation and the angle of its craters prevent sunlight from reaching certain areas. These cold and dark regions are believed to contain abundant deposits of ice, potentially composed mainly of water, either mixed into the soil or exposed on the surface.

The discovery of water ice on the Moon was first confirmed in 2009 by a NASA experiment. Since then, observations of higher reflectance and hydrogen levels at the lunar poles have further supported the presence of ice. The availability of water on the Moon is of great interest, as it could serve as a valuable resource for future human missions and scientific discoveries.

While Chandrayaan-3’s findings will contribute to our understanding of the Moon’s South Pole, future missions are already being planned to explore the region more extensively. These missions aim to study the permanently shadowed regions (PSRs), also known as “craters of eternal darkness,” where ice is expected to be preserved for billions of years. NASA’s Viper rover, scheduled to launch in late 2024, will investigate these PSRs and provide valuable information about the ice formations within them.

Another mission, the Micro-Nova hopper from Intuitive Machines, may also venture into a PSR before Viper. Although it lacks drilling capabilities, the hopper will give us a glimpse inside these enigmatic regions by using its thrusters to “jump” into a PSR.

These planned missions reflect the renewed interest in exploring the Moon, driven by the recent discoveries of water ice. The Moon’s South Pole, with its potential stores of ice and unique geological features, holds the promise of exciting scientific breakthroughs and resource utilization in the future.

