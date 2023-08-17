Russia and India Set to Land Robotic Probes near South Pole of the Moon

In the coming days, both Russia and India are planning to send robotic probes to the South Pole of the Moon. This mission is not only a significant challenge in lunar science, but it also holds the potential for great rewards. The presence of water at the South Pole could increase the likelihood of human settlements on the Moon.

The two missions, Luna-25 from Russia and Chandrayaan-3 from India, have implications beyond scientific discovery. Russia’s space agency has faced isolation following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, and India’s space agency aims to enhance its reputation on the global stage.

Chandrayaan-3, explained by Sam Dayala Dev, former director at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, is focused on discovering and exploring the Moon’s secrets. On the other hand, Simeon Barber, a planetary scientist at the Open University, discusses Russia’s Luna missions and the removal of his drilling package from the Luna-27 probe.

Natan Eismont of the Russian Academy of Sciences expresses his desire for renewed international collaboration, despite the political conflicts between nations. The need for an international agreement on the use of the Moon becomes apparent in this context, as highlighted by Asif Siddiqi of Fordham University and Raji Rajagopalan of the Observer Research Foundation.

The stakes are high if a consensus on the lunar use is not achieved globally. The podcast features Gilead Amit, The Economist’s science correspondent, and Oliver Morton, a senior editor at The Economist, who delve into the context and implications of the upcoming Moon missions.

