Russia’s Luna-25 Lunar Lander Faces Technical Glitch, Delaying Landing on Moon

Russia’s Luna-25 spacecraft, the country’s first lunar lander in almost 50 years, encountered a technical glitch while attempting to enter a pre-landing orbit around the moon. The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, stated on Saturday that the spacecraft had experienced an “abnormal situation” during its mission, leading to specialists investigating the issue.

Although it remains uncertain whether this incident will prevent Luna-25 from landing on the moon, rumors of mission failure have circulated on social media. The trouble is believed to be related to the spacecraft’s engine.

Originally, the planned landing was scheduled to take place between Monday and Wednesday at the moon’s south pole. This area is of significant interest to scientists due to the possibility of water present in the permanently shadowed polar craters. The existence of frozen water in these craters could potentially be transformed into air and rocket fuel by future explorers.

Roscosmos announced that the spacecraft has already provided its initial findings, which are currently being analyzed. These findings include information about the chemical elements of lunar soil and the detection of a micrometeorite impact by the spacecraft’s equipment. Furthermore, the Russian space agency shared images of the Zeeman crater, the third largest in the moon’s southern hemisphere, captured by Luna-25.

Russia’s Moon mission began earlier this year, with the spacecraft being launched on August 11. It conducted two trajectory correction maneuvers on August 12 and 14. Meanwhile, India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission is also expected to make its landing on Wednesday.

In the past, successful moon landings have been achieved by the Soviet Union, the United States, and China. Now, Russia and India are racing to accomplish this feat for the first time.

It is worth noting that Russia’s space program has faced challenges due to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, as access to technology from Western countries has become limited.