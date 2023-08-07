CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Creating an ATS-Friendly Resume: A Guide to Crafting a Strong Job Application

Aug 7, 2023
Your resume is a crucial document that showcases your skills, work experience, achievements, and education to employers. Presentation is key; using a professional template can make it look organized and appealing.

Employers often use fancy computer programs, known as Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS), to filter resumes before they even reach human eyes. Therefore, ensuring that your resume is ATS-friendly is crucial for increasing your chances of landing more interviews.

To stand out from the competition, consider using an attention-grabbing template, such as the Harvard University-style template, designed to catch employers’ attention and leave a lasting impression.

In order to secure your dream job or internship, it is essential to have a stellar resume and cover letter. These documents act as secret keys, unlocking doors to exciting opportunities.

Each section of your resume – Education, Extracurricular Activities, Positions of Responsibility, Work Experience, and Co-Curricular Activities – provides employers with unique insights into your profile and capabilities.

Enhance your resume-building experience with the help of various free Resume/CV builders available online. Some popular options include Kickresume.com, Indeed.com/create-resume, Jobscan.co/resume-builder, LiveCareer.com, MyPerfectResume.com, Novorésumé.com, Resume.io, FlowCV, resumegenius.com, and ResumeLab.com/in.

Remember, interviews are typically based on the content of your resume. Therefore, having a strong resume is the first step toward securing those sought-after interview opportunities.

If you’re struggling to land interviews, consider utilizing AI-powered resume tools. These tools can optimize your resume by crafting compelling content and utilizing the right words to attract attention.

For more valuable content, follow Sandhya Mishra.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

