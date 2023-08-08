HGS Focuses on Building an Internal Gen AI Lab

HGS, a leading company in the industry, is taking steps to build an internal Gen AI lab. The lab’s main objective is to explore the use cases of generative AI and incorporate AI into internal applications. The Chief Information Officer (CIO) of HGS, Natarajan Radhakrishnan, believes that by utilizing AI internally, the company can gain a competitive advantage.

The primary goal of the internal Gen AI lab is to develop AI models capable of generating new ideas and insights. This will enable HGS to enhance its processes and make more well-informed decisions. Additionally, the lab will concentrate on building AI models that can be integrated into internal applications, specifically in areas like customer service and operations.

Establishing an internal AI lab is HGS’s strategy to stay ahead in the field, especially against large language models. Radhakrishnan emphasizes the significance of having an in-house team of AI experts who can develop customized solutions tailored to meet the company’s specific requirements.

The impact of this lab on HGS’s operations is expected to be substantial. It will enable the automation and streamlining of processes, resulting in improved customer experiences and enhanced operational efficiency.

In summary, the creation of an internal Gen AI lab is a strategic move by HGS. By harnessing the power of AI and incorporating it into their operations, the company aims to drive innovation and further its growth.