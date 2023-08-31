Scientists Make Breakthrough in Digitizing Smells

Smells have a powerful ability to trigger memories and emotions, but unlike other senses, the science behind smell has been elusive. However, researchers at the Monell Chemical Senses Center and Osmo, a Google-backed olfactory AI startup, have made a breakthrough in the quest to digitize smells. They have developed a machine-learning model that can accurately describe the smells of chemicals by their molecules.

The model was trained on a dataset of 5,000 smells, consisting of both the molecular structures and scent descriptors. Human participants were then given a set of odorants and a set of words to describe them. The AI was able to describe the odors more accurately than any of the human participants, performing 53% better than the average participant.

The ultimate goal is to identify “primary odors” that can be used to digitally create a wide variety of smells. This would revolutionize the world of neuroscience, allowing people to share and store smells in a digital format. It could also lead to the development of new odors and flavors for food, perfumes, and mosquito repellents, as well as potentially aiding in disease diagnosis.

Although there is still a long way to go, this breakthrough brings us one step closer to being able to email each other smells and experience the scent of the metaverse.

