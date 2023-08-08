Ford Aims to Improve Software Updates by In-Housing Electric Architecture for Future EVs

Over-the-air updates are a convenient feature for car owners, allowing for software fixes and new features to be applied without the need to visit the dealership. However, not all vehicles receive these updates frequently, and when they do, issues can arise. Ford CEO Jim Farley addressed this matter during a recent interview, highlighting the challenges posed by the deep-rooted manufacturing process and the outsourcing of components common in the automotive industry.

Ford, like many other automakers, outsources small electronic components such as engine control units and infotainment units. This practice enables them to obtain cost savings by bidding suppliers against each other. However, it also leads to fragmented software systems. The software for these components is developed by around 150 different companies, and often lacks compatibility with one another. As a result, issuing over-the-air updates becomes complex, as Ford needs permission from each supplier to make changes to their software.

Moreover, the fact that Ford does not own the software adds another layer of complication. Even if Ford had the capability to write and update the software, they would still require permission from the respective suppliers. Farley referred to this situation as a “loose confederation of software providers” with different programming languages and millions of lines of code.

In order to address these challenges and improve software updates, Ford plans to in-house the electric architecture for its second-generation electric vehicles (EVs). By developing all the software in-house, Ford aims to have greater control over the updates and eliminate the need for permissions from multiple suppliers. This change is expected to be implemented in future Ford EVs, while customers of the current generation may continue to experience delays in receiving updates.

Ford’s next-generation EV architecture is scheduled to launch in 2025, starting with the Project T3 (“Trust The Truck”). This new architecture will be assembled at Ford’s Blue Oval City mega campus.