Call of Duty Unveils New-look Lara Croft for Season 5 Reloaded

Activision has recently revealed the new design for Lara Croft, the iconic protagonist of the Tomb Raider series, who will be making her appearance in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone as part of Season 5 Reloaded. The announcement has generated a lot of excitement among the Tomb Raider community.

Lara Croft will be introduced as a store bundle operator in Call of Duty, with the Tracer Pack: Tomb Raider bundle including her famous Mach-5 dual pistols, which will also be featured in her Play for Sport finishing move. This has sparked debates among fans about whether these images of Lara in Call of Duty provide a glimpse of the “unified” Lara Croft that is being developed for the upcoming Tomb Raider game.

In early 2021, developer Crystal Dynamics revealed their plans to “unify” the timelines of the original Tomb Raider games created by Core Design and their own reboot trilogy that began in 2013. While the reboot trilogy focused on telling the origin story of Lara Croft, the original games portrayed her as a seasoned adventurer. The development team aims to continue the Tomb Raider series by building upon the rich history established by both Core Design and Crystal Dynamics.

Aside from her appearance in Call of Duty, Lara Croft has recently made other notable appearances. She is featured in the PowerWash Simulator DLC, where players can clean her mansion, and there is a Tomb Raider animated series in the works for Netflix, with Hayley Atwell cast as the voice of Lara Croft.

The acquisition of Crystal Dynamics by Embracer Group in August 2022 and the subsequent collaboration with Amazon Games to develop the next mainline Tomb Raider game have also generated great anticipation among fans. Although specific details about the game are not yet available, it is described as a single-player, narrative-driven adventure that takes Lara Croft’s story to new heights. Crystal Dynamics is utilizing the power of Unreal Engine 5 to deliver an immersive and expansive Tomb Raider experience.

While fans eagerly await further updates on the new Tomb Raider game, they can indulge in playing the existing Tomb Raider games in chronological order to fully immerse themselves in Lara Croft’s adventurous world.

