The Future of Moon Missions: A New Space Race?

On December 6, 1968, Time magazine published a cover depicting a Soviet cosmonaut and an American astronaut in a race to the moon. This marked the height of the original space race, which concluded in 1969 when Apollo 11 astronauts successfully landed on the moon. However, since then, no humans have returned.

But now, the tides are changing as multiple nations and private companies plan missions to the moon. NASA, as part of its Artemis Program, aims to land astronauts on the moon again by 2025. China also has ambitions to send humans to the moon by 2030. Meanwhile, robotic missions to the moon are increasing, with Russia’s recent Luna-25 mission crashing and India hoping to make its first soft landing with Chandrayaan-3.

This surge of lunar exploration has led to speculation about whether we are entering a new space race. However, experts argue that historical comparisons may not be accurate. Cathleen Lewis, curator of international space programs at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museums, suggests that this is more akin to a “gold rush.” A crucial factor driving this rush is the discovery of water ice in the polar craters of the moon. Water can be used for rocket fuel and lunar manufacturing, but it is expensive to launch from Earth.

Although the space race of the mid-20th century focused on achieving technological superiority, the current wave of moon missions is primarily driven by economic considerations. Nations are rushing to acquire existing technologies that are becoming essential for economic independence and affluence in the 21st century. However, as more nations operate on the moon, potential disputes over mining and drilling rights may emerge.

The Outer Space Treaty of 1967 prohibits territorial claims on celestial bodies but allows for the utilization of resources. The issue of mining for profit on celestial bodies remains unresolved. Despite the challenges, the future of moon missions holds great potential. As Lewis notes, “Even though the moon is easier to reach now than it was 60 years ago, it is still difficult.” With time, space agencies, lawyers, and diplomats can address these issues and unlock the opportunities that await on the lunar surface.