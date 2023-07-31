Investment Gains Driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Artificial intelligence (AI) has played a significant role in driving investment gains this year. The NASDAQ 100 has experienced a 42% increase year-to-date, largely thanks to a select few mega-cap companies that stand to benefit directly from AI. However, it is important to note that these gains are not solely attributed to the potential of AI. While the technology holds promise in reshaping the digital landscape and impacting the economy, it is still in its early stages and can be considered somewhat of a novelty.

The current divergence in share prices between AI beneficiaries and other stocks suggests that sustainable gains require more than just hype. Companies will need substantial revenue and profit growth to justify the enthusiasm surrounding AI. Furthermore, there remains uncertainty about who will ultimately benefit in the long run, as widespread adoption of AI may favor consumers rather than the companies providing the technology.

Barrenjoey, an investment bank, has found that earnings per share estimates for AI-exposed stocks in the US have only been revised higher by 8% over the next two years. However, share prices for these companies have surged by approximately 50%, indicating the presence of hype-driven valuations. While AI undoubtedly has transformative potential, investors must exercise caution to avoid overpaying for stocks. A potential retracement in share prices could create buying opportunities, as the full adoption and utilization of AI will take time to unfold.

Barclays highlights in its Global Outlook that the US is likely to maintain its dominance in AI, attracting capital from around the world. Nevertheless, the bank suggests diversification due to high valuation premiums and the concentration of US stocks. One option for diversification is investing in Australian small cap companies that indirectly benefit from the AI theme, such as Megaport (ASX:MP1) and Macquarie Technology Group (ASX:MAQ), which have not experienced the same level of gains as their US counterparts.

In conclusion, while AI has contributed to impressive gains in the stock market, diversification is crucial to mitigate risk. Building a balanced portfolio involves investing in a range of companies with exposure to AI and considering opportunities in global markets beyond the US.