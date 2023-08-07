Diablo 4: Impressive Graphics and Engaging Action, But Frustrating Structure

Diablo 4 is a well-made game that boasts impressive graphics and offers engaging action. However, its structure and demands on the player’s time have been a source of frustration for many. The game often feels more akin to a mobile phone game, constantly urging players to engage in mindless and repetitive tasks.

While mobile games heavily rely on these tasks as their main form of gameplay, Diablo 4 is a different beast altogether. The constant need to redo missions or areas can become tiresome and reminiscent of other live service titles like Destiny. The endgame, focused on leveling up and obtaining rare loot, can feel like a laborious slog.

The complexity of Diablo 4 lies not in the difficulty of understanding what needs to be done, but in the long lists of tasks that must be completed. This can make playing the game feel more like running errands than saving the world from an ancient evil. Moreover, the repetitive nature of fighting the same bosses and monsters over and over again may turn off some players.

The recent announcement of a new season that requires creating a new character to participate has further frustrated players. Many feel that Diablo 4 could benefit from a different structure that places fewer demands on their time. While the game may provide short-term fun, it can ultimately become a burdensome chore in the long run.

The opinions expressed in this article reflect one player’s experience, with the writer expressing concern about the future of live service games if this is the direction developers are taking. They hope to see a similar game with a more manageable time commitment in the future.

Overall, Diablo 4’s structure and time demands have proven to be a divisive issue among players. While some enjoy the constant engagement, others find it overwhelming and excessive. Only time will tell if there will be changes made to address these concerns in the future.