Understanding Large Numbers: How our Brains Struggle and How to Overcome

Our brains are not naturally equipped to comprehend large numbers like the national debt or the vastness of the universe. However, by using tools such as analogies, metaphors, and visualizations, we can improve our understanding of these complex concepts.

Elizabeth Toomarian, an educational neuroscientist at Stanford University, explains that our brains are evolutionarily designed to assess quantity in our immediate environment. For example, we can determine which bush has more berries or how many predators are in a clearing. But when it comes to grasping the magnitude of the national debt or imagining the size of the universe, our brains struggle because these are abstract and unfamiliar concepts.

Our brain’s natural counting abilities are limited to small numbers, typically up to four or five objects. Beyond that, our ability to accurately count diminishes. Instead, we rely on estimation and comparison. For instance, when choosing a grocery line at the checkout, we compare the lengths of the lines rather than counting the exact number of people in each line.

When it comes to understanding large numbers, Toomarian suggests using metaphors, analogies, and visualizations. These techniques help to scale down big numbers and make them more relatable to our everyday lives. For instance, envisioning the timeline of the universe on a “cosmic calendar” can make it easier to grasp the relative timeframes of events. For example, the Big Bang happened at 12 a.m. on January 1st, while dinosaurs existed only in the last week of the year, and humans appeared in the last few seconds.

Employing metaphors and analogies is not only important for personal decision-making, but also for understanding public policies. Toomarian and her colleague Lindsey Hasak recently addressed the scale of COVID-19 deaths using these techniques. By framing the number of deaths in relatable terms, they aim to help people better grasp the gravity of the situation.

FAQ

Why do our brains struggle with large numbers?

Our brains are evolutionarily designed to assess quantity in our immediate environment, not to comprehend abstract and unfamiliar concepts like large numbers.

How can we improve our understanding of large numbers?

Using tools such as metaphors, analogies, and visualizations can help scale down big numbers and make them more relatable to our everyday lives.

Why do we rely on estimation and comparison when dealing with large numbers?

As our counting abilities are limited to small numbers, estimation and comparison allow us to make sense of large numbers by evaluating and comparing them to familiar concepts or scenarios.

Why are metaphors and analogies important?

Metaphors and analogies provide a bridge between abstract concepts and our everyday experiences, making it easier for us to grasp and relate to complex information.