Why Are Fantasy RPGs More Popular Than Sci-Fi RPGs?

Fantasy role-playing games (RPGs) have enjoyed widespread popularity over the years, dominating the gaming landscape. However, sci-fi RPGs have struggled to achieve the same level of success. This article explores the reasons behind the discrepancy and delves into the challenges faced by developers in the sci-fi genre.

One reason for the popularity of fantasy RPGs is their clear blueprint. Fantasy settings can range from epic and imaginative to more traditional medieval themes, appealing to a wide range of players. In contrast, sci-fi settings can be trickier and more controversial. Players might reject a game for lacking aliens or complain about the presence of elves and orcs. This complexity and diversity make it challenging for developers to create a sci-fi RPG that appeals to a broad audience.

Fantasy genres also have more crossover appeal, attracting fans of other mediums such as books and movies. Articles like “The triumph of fantasy fiction” highlight the allure of fantasy worlds and their ability to satisfy desires for escapism and adventure. Sci-fi, especially space-based stories, tends to be perceived as colder, more intellectual, and more machine-like. Even popular space franchises like Star Wars have a strong fantasy element, contributing to their widespread appeal.

The genre of RPGs itself has deep roots in fantasy, stemming from early tabletop games like Dungeons and Dragons, heavily influenced by The Lord of the Rings. With such a foundation, it’s no surprise that fantasy RPGs continue to dominate the market. Developers who attempt to create space RPGs often face challenges in realizing their ambitious visions. Mass Effect Andromeda, for example, struggled with its grand plans for expansive space exploration.

Despite these challenges, there is still a genuine appeal for space RPGs that allow players to explore the stars in the ship of their choice. Games like Starflight and Bethesda’s upcoming Starfield have pushed the boundaries of possibility, offering vast, immersive worlds. However, the inherent complexity of creating space-based gameplay mechanics and the resource-intensive nature of portraying space travel have limited the success of sci-fi RPGs.

Whether fantasy RPGs will continue to dominate or if games like Starfield will pave the way for more popular sci-fi RPGs remains to be seen. The wide market for fantasy RPGs and the historical appeal of the genre make it a safer bet for developers. However, there is untapped potential in the sci-fi genre that could potentially capture the imagination of players in the future.

Sources:

– The Guardian: “The triumph of fantasy fiction”

– CRPG Book editor Felipe Pepe