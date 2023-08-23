India’s Space Agency Aims to Land Spacecraft on Moon’s South Pole

India’s space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is embarking on a mission to land a spacecraft on the moon’s south pole. This endeavor has significant implications for India’s space exploration aspirations and the potential for discovering lunar water ice, which is considered one of the moon’s most valuable resources.

The presence of water on the moon was initially speculated by scientists in the 1960s. However, it wasn’t until samples collected during the Apollo missions were reanalyzed in 2008 that hydrogen, indicating the presence of water, was found in tiny beads of volcanic glass. Subsequently, in 2009, a NASA instrument on board ISRO’s Chandrayaan-1 probe confirmed the presence of water on the moon’s surface. In the same year, water ice was discovered below the moon’s surface by another NASA probe.

The significance of lunar water ice lies in its potential applications. The ancient pockets of water ice can provide valuable insights into lunar volcanoes, the composition of comets and asteroids, and the origin of Earth’s oceans. Furthermore, if water ice exists in sufficient quantities, it could serve as a source of drinking water, coolant, and even fuel for future space missions, such as those to Mars or for lunar mining operations.

The United Nations Outer Space Treaty of 1967 prohibits any nation from claiming ownership of the moon, making it available for exploration and commercial operations. In an effort to establish principles for moon exploration and resource utilization, the United States-led Artemis Accords has gained 27 signatories, although notable space players like China and Russia have not signed.

However, landing missions on the moon’s south pole pose significant challenges due to its treacherous terrain filled with craters and deep trenches. Previous attempted landings have resulted in failures, as seen with Russia’s Luna-25 craft, which crashed on approach this week. Nonetheless, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 mission remains on track for a landing attempt on Wednesday.

India’s ambitious mission to land on the moon’s south pole not only marks a significant milestone for its space agency but also opens new avenues for research, exploration, and potential future colonization of the moon.

