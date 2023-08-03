Apple’s Approach to Generative AI: Cautious and Deliberate

Tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Amazon have made substantial investments in generative AI, incorporating the technology into their products and services. Surprisingly, Apple has remained relatively silent on the matter, leaving analysts curious about the reasons behind their slow adoption of generative AI and their future plans in this field.

In June, however, Apple did announce its use of generative AI to improve autocorrect and dictation in iOS 17. Interestingly, they chose not to use popular terms like “AI,” “GPT,” or “large language model,” but instead, referred to it as “transformer.”

Reports indicate that Apple is internally testing its own GPT-like engine, similar to ChatGPT and Google’s Bard. Nevertheless, it remains uncertain how and if Apple will incorporate this technology into their products.

During a quarterly earnings update in May, CEO Tim Cook highlighted the potential of generative AI and large language models but stressed the importance of addressing issues and concerns before their development and deployment. Apple’s cautious approach seems to be motivated by the presence of bias, falsehoods, and mistakes observed in existing generative AI models like ChatGPT and Bard. Accordingly, the company aims to proceed conservatively, prioritizing thoughtful and deliberative development of these models.

To further demonstrate their interest in this field, Apple has posted job listings seeking generative AI talent. This signifies the company’s active efforts to expand its expertise in generative AI.

As Apple prepares to report its earnings, stakeholders eagerly await more information on the company’s plans for generative AI. While Apple has been relatively quiet on the subject, their strategic and measured approach indicates a commitment to addressing the challenges associated with the technology, ultimately leading to a more thoughtful integration of generative AI in their products and services.