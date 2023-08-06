Consider Upgrading Your Android KitKat Phone for Better Support and Security

If you own an older Android phone running on Android KitKat (version 4.4), it’s time to consider getting a new phone. Google has announced that it will discontinue support for Android KitKat in future releases of Google Play Services starting from August 2023.

Android KitKat was introduced almost a decade ago in October 2013. While it’s impressive that there are still people using Android devices with this operating system, Google has made the decision to discontinue support due to its declining usage. Less than 1% of Android users have KitKat devices, and it requires resources to support such an outdated system.

It’s important to note that although Google is discontinuing support, KitKat devices will still function. However, users will no longer receive crucial security updates, making them vulnerable to potential security threats. Additionally, there’s a possibility of losing access to certain Google products and services like the Google Play Store, Gmail, and Google Maps.

To check if your Android device is running on KitKat, go to the Settings app and look for the “About Phone” or “About device” option. If the version number of the operating system says 4.4, then your device is running on Android KitKat.

If you’re still using an Android device with KitKat, it is highly recommended to upgrade to a new phone. Before switching devices, make sure to back up important files such as photos and videos. You can use external storage devices or cloud services like Google Drive to back up your data.

While it’s understandable that no one wants to spend money on a new device when their current one is still functional, continuing to use an outdated operating system poses security risks. It’s not necessary to buy the newest model; there are various Android models available to suit different needs. Consider your options carefully and make sure to back up your old device before getting rid of it. Staying up to date with technology ensures better security and access to the latest features and services.