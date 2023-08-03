Whoopi Goldberg Expresses Concerns about AI and the Duplication of People

Whoopi Goldberg, the co-host of “The View,” has recently spoken out about her concerns regarding artificial intelligence (AI) and its ability to duplicate people. During a conversation with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Goldberg emphasized her worries about the increasing prevalence of AI in society.

Tyson explained that while AI has the capacity to acquire knowledge instantly, it also has the ability to deceive. However, he noted that not all AI should be seen as problematic, citing Siri on the iPhone as an example of AI that is widely accepted and used for various tasks.

Goldberg specifically highlighted the potential of AI to create duplicate characters in cinema, making it challenging to differentiate between reality and the artificial. This concern aligns with her earlier statement that she has prohibited the creation of biopics about her life without her family’s permission and the use of her likeness for holograms in her will.

The co-host has previously expressed reservations about other technological advancements, including her concerns about privacy and devices like Amazon’s Alexa. She has made it clear that she does not want any technology that could potentially lock her out of her house or prevent her from driving her car.

Goldberg’s fears mirror the ongoing debate surrounding the risks and benefits of AI in society. As AI continues to evolve and become more integrated into our daily lives, it is crucial to address these concerns and ensure that ethical boundaries are established to protect individuals’ privacy and autonomy.