During a recent episode of “The View,” astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and actress Whoopi Goldberg engaged in a discussion about artificial intelligence (AI). Tyson expressed that while AI has the power to instantly study everything, it also possesses the ability to deceive. He further raised concerns about AI potentially achieving consciousness or taking control of the world.

Goldberg added to the conversation by sharing her own worry regarding AI’s ability to duplicate human beings, including herself. She brought up the use of AI in cinema, where actors can be replicated, making it challenging to differentiate between what is real and what is not. Goldberg even mentioned that her will explicitly states that unauthorized biopics about her life should not be made.

While Tyson argued that not all aspects of AI should be feared, Goldberg’s concern sheds light on the ethical dilemmas that could arise with advanced AI technology. The ability of AI to recreate humans raises questions about privacy, consent, and the potential misuse of this technology.

Beyond the entertainment industry, AI’s ability to replicate humans has broader implications. It could lead to identity theft or manipulation, fooling people into believing they are interacting with real individuals when in fact, they are interacting with AI-powered replicas. This raises concerns about misinformation, trust, and the erosion of human connections.

As AI continues to advance, it is crucial to address these ethical dilemmas and establish guidelines for its responsible use. Safeguards must be put in place to protect individuals’ privacy and ensure that AI is used ethically and transparently. While AI has the potential for incredible advancements, it is essential to navigate its development with careful consideration for the impact it may have on society.