Fizz: The Champion Who Says “Hmm, Something’s Fishy”

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 6, 2023
When playing the popular online game League of Legends, you may have encountered a champion who says the phrase “Hmm, something’s fishy.” Wondering which champion it is? Well, it’s none other than Fizz.

Fizz is a mischievous and agile champion with an underwater theme. He excels at leaping around and causing chaos for his enemies. When Fizz utters the phrase “Hmm, something’s fishy,” it serves as a signal that he has sensed impending danger or is suspicious of the situation at hand.

This playful champion loves to toy with his opponents, utilizing his abilities to outmaneuver them and deal significant damage. Fizz’s quick reflexes and high mobility make him a favorite among players who prefer strategic gameplay.

Aside from saying “Hmm, something’s fishy,” Fizz has a wide range of other voice lines and interactions that demonstrate his unique character and personality. This further adds depth to his presence in the game.

So, next time you hear the phrase “Hmm, something’s fishy” while immersed in a game of League of Legends, it’s a clear indicator that Fizz is lurking nearby, ready to make a splash and unleash his skills upon his adversaries.

