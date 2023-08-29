White-Westinghouse Launches Seven Semi-Automatic Washing Machines in India

US-based consumer appliance brand White-Westinghouse has introduced seven new semi-automatic washing machines in India. These washing machines are available in different variants, starting from 7 kg to 12 kg, and are priced from Rs 7,333. The products will be sold exclusively through Flipkart starting from August 28.

Pallavi Singh, Vice President of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, the licensee for White-Westinghouse, expressed the brand’s commitment to providing customers with technologically advanced products at affordable prices. Singh also expressed gratitude to their customers for their support over the years.

The new White-Westinghouse washing machines come with various features such as a 1600 RPM spin speed, Soak option, 3D Rollers, IPX4 rating, turbo dry spin, and a specially designed detergent box. The inclusion of waterfall technology ensures proper mixing of detergent in the water for effective soaking. The machines also feature a durable conventional design.

Additionally, the brand aims to capture a 2% market share in India, with an expected turnover of 150-200 crore.

White-Westinghouse, a 100-year-old consumer appliance brand, is known for its presence in more than 45 countries worldwide. The company initially entered the manufacturing business by acquiring Copeman Electric Stove Company in 1917.

Sources:

