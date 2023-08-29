New White-Westinghouse Washing Machines Launched in India

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd has recently unveiled 7 new variants of White-Westinghouse washing machines in India. These washing machines come with a range of innovative features to provide an enhanced laundry experience for consumers.

The new washing machines are available in seven different models, each offering a unique capacity and design. The options include 7kg, 7.5kg, 8.5kg, 8kg, 8.5kg, 10.5kg, and 12kg variants. Some of the notable features of these washing machines include a rotating speed of 1600 RPM, soak option, 3D rollers, IPX4 rating, turbo dry spin, and a durable conventional design. Additionally, they also come equipped with a detergent box and waterfall technology, which ensures effective mixing of detergent with water during the soaking process.

These White-Westinghouse washing machines are designed to cater to the diverse needs of consumers and provide efficient and convenient laundry solutions. They are available in multiple colors, such as burgundy, white, and black, depending on the model.

The prices of these washing machines start at Rs 7,333 and will be available for purchase from August 28. The launch price of each model varies with its specifications, with prices ranging from Rs 10,499 to Rs 16,999.

Mrs. Pallavi Singh, Vice President of Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, expressed gratitude to customers for their continued support and emphasized their commitment to delivering high-quality technology products at affordable prices. With the introduction of these new washing machines, the company aims to provide customers with a stain-free festive season.

Overall, the launch of the new White-Westinghouse washing machines in India brings a range of advanced features and options to meet the diverse laundry requirements of consumers. With their durable design and innovative technologies, these washing machines offer an efficient and convenient laundry experience.

Definitions:

– RPM: Rotations per minute, indicating the speed of rotation of the washing machine drum.

– IPX4 rating: A rating indicating the water resistance of an electronic device.

– Detergent box: A compartment in the washing machine where detergent is placed.

