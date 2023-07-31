President Biden’s Administration Secures Commitments for AI Safety

President Joe Biden has announced that the administration has secured voluntary commitments from seven US companies to ensure the safety of artificial intelligence (AI) systems. The companies involved in this initiative are Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

The voluntary commitments aim to hold AI companies accountable and address concerns regarding the safety, security, and trustworthiness of AI systems. Despite critics arguing that these commitments are weak and vague, they represent significant progress in a country where legislative efforts related to AI often face obstacles due to political agendas and laissez-faire capitalism.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will play a crucial role in holding AI companies accountable for their actions. The FTC Act authorizes the FTC to protect consumers from unfair and deceptive practices. The commitments made by the seven companies include rigorous internal and external security testing of their AI systems and public reporting of their capabilities, limitations, appropriate and inappropriate use, safety evaluations, and implications for societal risks such as fairness and bias. This documentation will provide crucial evidence for the FTC’s oversight.

In addition to accountability, these commitments support greater transparency and accountability of AI systems by enabling auditing and research activities. The participating companies have pledged to prioritize research on societal risks associated with AI systems and facilitate third-party discovery and reporting of issues and vulnerabilities. They will also invest in tools, APIs, and bounty systems to incentivize third-party engagement in identifying vulnerabilities. While these commitments are voluntary, they avoid legal challenges that mandatory requirements might face.

Furthermore, these commitments encourage information sharing among AI companies, governments, academia, civil society, and the public. Collaboration and knowledge sharing will accelerate progress in the field of AI safety. Four of the seven companies have already established an industry forum to support AI safety research for frontier AI models.

Despite potential limitations and financial incentives for the companies involved, these voluntary commitments represent significant steps forward. The White House AI commitments are a game-changer, promoting responsible AI development and transcending political and industry rivalries. Their aim is to foster a path towards safe, secure, and trustworthy AI systems.