The White House Organizes Hacker Convention to Test AI Vulnerabilities

The White House has coordinated a hacker convention as part of the Def Con 31 conference in Las Vegas. The primary focus of this convention is to examine and assess the vulnerabilities present in artificial intelligence (AI) models. To facilitate this, major tech companies like Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft have agreed to allow their language models to be hacked. The objective of the competition is to uncover weaknesses in AI systems and develop independent evaluations.

During the convention, which spans two and a half days, a total of 3,000 hackers will be given 50 minutes each to identify flaws in eight different large language AI models. It is worth noting that the contestants will not be aware of which company’s model they are working with. The successful hacker will be rewarded with a powerful graphics processing unit and gain bragging rights.

The challenges set for the hackers include tasks like inducing a model to hallucinate or fabricate information about a political figure or prominent individual. There are concerns regarding the consistency of these models and how they operate across various languages. The event is backed by the White House and aims to provide researchers and the public with critical insights into the impact of these AI models. Additionally, it serves as a platform to highlight existing issues with AI systems, including disinformation and biases.

The response of tech companies to the vulnerabilities identified during the competition will be closely observed. The data collected throughout the event will be accessible to the participating companies for analysis, and independent researchers can request access to the data as well. The results of the competition are expected to be published in February 2022. Overall, this convention seeks to shed light on the vulnerabilities and potential risks associated with AI models.