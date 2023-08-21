2023 and 2024 are significant years for Final Fantasy XIV as the Fan Fests take place worldwide once again. During these events, Square Enix unveiled details about the upcoming Dawntrail expansion set to release in 2024. Additionally, 2023 marks the game’s 10th anniversary, accompanied by various celebratory events. With so much happening, it’s a fitting time to discuss our favorite FFXIV Scions of the Seventh Dawn characters as we embark on new adventures with them in version 6.5 and 7.0.

One standout character among the Scions is Estinien. Known for his strength and character growth from A Realm Reborn to Endwalker, Estinien’s relationship with Aymeric is particularly impressive. Furthermore, his carefree attitude towards money never fails to entertain. However, some fans feel that Estinien could benefit from further development.

On the other hand, G’raha Tia holds a special place for many players, despite not receiving as much spotlight in recent patches and in Endwalker. His unwavering love for the protagonist and charming personality make him an endearing character. Some fans express a desire to see G’raha Tia given more attention in future updates.

While opinions may differ, it’s clear that each character within the Scions of the Seventh Dawn brings their unique traits and storylines to the game. As we eagerly await the upcoming expansions and events, fans are excited to witness the new journey that awaits us alongside these beloved characters.