9-Foot Crocodile Spotted in Melbourne Beach Area

There have been recent sightings of a 9-foot crocodile in the Melbourne Beach area, making it somewhat of a local celebrity. The crocodile was initially spotted in a Satellite Beach plaza and was later relocated to a nearby culvert drain pipe.

On June 27, a crocodile sighting was reported in the canal between Kenwood Court and Cinnamon in Satellite Beach. The crocodile was observed coming out of the drain pipe, attempting to escape. Wildlife authorities were called in to handle the situation.

Due to the crocodile being a federally endangered animal, a team from Ocala was brought in to ensure proper handling. Within 15 minutes of the team’s arrival, the crocodile was safely trapped and relocated.

The crocodile seen in Satellite Beach is believed to be the same one that has been in the Melbourne Beach area for some time. Its proximity to a major road and a bicycle path raised concerns for both the crocodile’s safety and the general public. Given that crocodiles typically avoid human interaction, it was crucial to relocate the animal to a safer location.

Specific details about the crocodile’s relocation were not disclosed, as it adheres to federal guidelines that protect the animal. The primary focus was on ensuring the crocodile’s well-being and mitigating any potential accidents or harm to this endangered species.