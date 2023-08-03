CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Exploring the Capabilities of the GPT-3.5 API

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
We recently conducted tests using the chat-gpt-3.5 API and were impressed by its performance. However, we are eager to try the GPT-4 API to determine if it offers even better results.

During our testing, we made numerous API calls, but our charges for using the GPT-3.5 API fell just short of $1.00. Unfortunately, we did not gain access to the GPT-4 API, and we cannot provide specific information on its availability to customers willing to pay for its use.

Currently, the timeline for the release of the GPT-4 API remains uncertain. We understand the anticipation surrounding its release, as it is expected to offer more advanced capabilities compared to its predecessor. However, official announcements about the potential improvements and pricing are yet to be made.

For now, we must wait for further updates on the availability and pricing of the GPT-4 API. In the meantime, we can continue to explore the possibilities of the GPT-3.5 API and make the most of its current capabilities.

