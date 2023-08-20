Big Changes Coming to Fortnite as Chapter 4 Season 3 Ends

Expect some significant changes in Fortnite as Chapter 4, Season 3 comes to a close. The game has already added a new location to the map – a telescope in the jungle biome with a purple beam pointing towards the sky. This beam reveals an astral map that hints at an upcoming eclipse.

The eclipse is expected to play a major role in the theme for Chapter 4, Season 4. Not only is it depicted in the astral map, but Slone’s voice messages throughout the Fortnite map also mention the eclipse, stating that the glyphs predict its arrival.

Teasers sent to Fortnite content creators have also hinted at a red eclipse. Additionally, these teasers include the name “Kado Thorne.”

Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 4 is set to start on Friday, August 25. This date was confirmed in the game’s first teaser in the news feed section, which featured the text “Are you in?”

The new season will begin at 2 a.m. ET on Friday, August 25. Epic Games has mentioned that there may be some downtime in the game as updates are provided, but everything should be working by the time most people wake up.

As Fortnite is only receiving a season update within the chapter, we shouldn’t expect a massive overhaul. Official teasers show red lasers against a red background with the text “are you in?” This, combined with the Kado Thorne teasers, has led to speculation that the new season may have a heist theme, similar to Chapter 2, Season 2. Kado Thorne is also expected to be a Battle Pass character for the upcoming season.