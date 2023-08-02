Whatt.io Introduces AI Chatbot to Improve Product Understanding

Whatt.io, a leading technology platform, is focused on enhancing product life cycle transparency and user interaction. To fulfill this commitment, they have integrated a new AI chatbot, based on OpenAI’s GPT-4 architecture, into their digital ecosystem called DPP (Digital Product Passport).

This innovative AI chatbot, utilizing Vertical AI, offers users a highly personalized product experience. By scanning NFC embedded tags or QR codes, users can interact with the chatbot and obtain context-specific information about the product. The chatbot has been designed to provide tailored and precise responses based on the particular product in question.

The integration of this AI chatbot aims to improve the overall product experience and simplify product understanding for users. Users can inquire about various aspects of the product, including material composition, manufacturing details, and specific product units.

An example interaction with the AI chatbot demonstrated its effectiveness. It successfully provided detailed information about the Infinite Acoustics Zirconium 5 driver line array speaker, such as its unique recycled material composition, manufacturing date of the individual unit, total weight, and the environmentally conscious design ethos.

However, the integration also highlighted areas for improvement. The chatbot needs to refine its responses to better address inquiries about individual product units. Additionally, it should enhance its understanding of product components, as well as specific areas like mounting instructions and part dimensions.

Whatt.io is committed to continuously enhancing the capabilities of its AI chatbot. Future improvements include refining response length, improving product-component relationships, providing more precise location-based manufacturing details, and supporting queries on product dimensions, mounting instructions, and 3D printing of components.

By incorporating AI technology, Whatt.io is ushering in a new era of interactive and comprehensive product understanding. These advancements will enable users to have a more personalized and detailed interaction with the products they use on a daily basis.