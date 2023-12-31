WhatsApp Users Warned of Impending Fee for Back-Up Storage in 2024

Summary: WhatsApp users have been alerted that a once-free perk will require payment starting in 2024. Backing up conversations on Google Drive will no longer be exempt from users’ data allowance, with changes set to take effect in the first half of next year. Those wishing to continue storing important messages and memories online will need to subscribe to Google One for additional storage. This aligns Android with iPhone’s iCloud, which already has storage limitations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: How much does Google One cost?

A: Google One offers three main subscription plans available on either a monthly or annual basis:

– Basic (100GB): £1.59 / $1.99 per month or £15.99 / $19.99 per year

– Standard (200GB): £2.49 / $2.99 per month or £24.99 / $29.99 per year

– Premium (2TB): £7.99 / $9.99 per month or £79.99 / $99.99 per year

Q: Is there a way to avoid paying for Google One?

A: Users can maximize their free 15GB of storage space by clearing out unnecessary chats and deleting photos that are taking up space. By accessing the WhatsApp settings, going to Storage and Data, and selecting Manage Storage, users will be provided with various options to reduce storage usage.

