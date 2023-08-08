CityLife

The Power of AI Models

WhatsApp Testing Voice Chats for Group Conversations

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
WhatsApp is currently in the testing phase for a new feature called voice chats, which allows users to conduct audio conversations within a group. This feature functions differently from the existing voice call feature, as it sends a silent notification to participants instead of ringing their devices.

The beta update for WhatsApp on Android (version 2.23.16.19) introduces a waveform icon that indicates an active voice chat in a group. Tapping on this icon opens a dedicated interface where users can join and participate in the conversation. In terms of capacity, voice chats can accommodate more than 32 people, although the specific number may vary in the official release.

One notable distinction between voice chats and voice calls is that a voice chat ends after 60 minutes if no one joins the conversation. However, users can still initiate a new voice chat when everyone is available. It is yet to be seen how this feature will differentiate itself from voice calls and whether it will prove to be more useful.

As WhatsApp is known for frequently testing and implementing new features, the official release of voice chats is expected soon. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting new addition.

