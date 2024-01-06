WhatsApp to Introduce Customizable Branding Color Feature

WhatsApp is about to roll out a new feature that will allow users to customize the main branding color of the app. Although details remain scarce, the feature was spotted in the WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.1.10.70 by WABetaInfo.

Unlike its competitors, such as Telegram, WhatsApp has been lagging in terms of customization options. Currently, users can only adjust the app’s appearance based on the dark or light theme settings of their device. While they can personalize chat backgrounds and wallpapers, this customization does not extend to the main screens of the app.

With the new customization feature, users will have the ability to choose from a range of colors to customize icons and badges within the app. WhatsApp traditionally uses blue as its brand color, but it recently tested a green color that received mixed reviews from testers.

Although no official release date has been announced, it is rumored that WhatsApp may also introduce the option to change the color of chat bubbles in a future update. This would allow users to further personalize their messaging experience.

In addition to the branding color customization feature, WhatsApp is working on various other updates, including the ability to share Status updates from companion devices, group chat filtering, music sharing during video calls, and more. However, these new features come with a trade-off. Android users will now need to use a portion of their Google Drive storage for online backups, as end-to-end encrypted chat backups will be included in the 15 GB free storage quota.

Overall, these upcoming features demonstrate WhatsApp’s continued commitment to improving its user experience and providing more customization options. Users can look forward to a more personalized and visually appealing messaging app in the near future.

