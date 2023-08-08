WhatsApp Introduces ‘Voice Chats’ Feature for Group Conversations

WhatsApp is set to launch a new feature called ‘voice chats’ that will enable up to 32 participants to join a voice chat in a group. The company is currently testing the feature with select beta testers and plans to roll it out to more users in the near future.

To activate the ‘voice chats’ feature, users simply need to tap on the ‘voice waveform’ icon located at the top right corner of the screen. This will initiate the conversation, revealing a dedicated interface for the participants. The feature is available for groups with more than 32 members, although only 32 people can join the conversation at a time. If no one joins within 60 minutes, the chat will automatically end.

During a voice chat, participants will receive a silent push notification instead of their phones ringing. This ensures that the conversations remain private, as they are end-to-end encrypted and only accessible to group members. This feature aims to enhance group communication on the platform, offering users an opportunity to engage in voice conversations with a larger number of participants.

WhatsApp continues to innovate and introduce new features to meet the evolving needs of its users. ‘Voice chats’ promises to facilitate seamless and convenient group conversations, promoting effective communication amongst group members. With this update, WhatsApp seeks to provide its users with an improved experience and further solidify its position as one of the leading messaging apps globally.