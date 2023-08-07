WhatsApp Beta for Android Introduces Group Voice Chats

WhatsApp’s latest beta version for Android introduces a new feature that enables voice chats in groups of up to 32 people. This update brings WhatsApp in line with other popular messaging platforms such as Telegram, Discord, Slack, and Meta’s own Messenger.

To access this feature, users will need to have the beta version 2.23.16.19 of WhatsApp installed on their Android devices. Once enabled, a waveform icon will appear within group chats. By tapping on this icon, the voice chat interface will launch, allowing up to 32 participants to join the conversation. Unlike group calls, voice chats will not trigger everyone’s phone to ring.

Once the session is initiated, participants can engage in an hour-long conversation. After all participants leave the chat, the session will automatically end. Privacy and security are ensured, as voice chats on WhatsApp are encrypted by default, similar to other messages on the platform.

While WhatsApp is not the first messaging app to introduce this feature, it holds an advantage due to its vast user base of over 2 billion people. Despite voice chat capabilities being available on Telegram since 2020, WhatsApp’s popularity and widespread usage may lead to a wider adoption of this feature.

The new group voice chat feature is currently being rolled out to beta testers on Android, but it is expected to become available to all WhatsApp users in the near future.