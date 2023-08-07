WhatsApp Introduces Voice Chat Feature for Group Conversations in Beta Version

WhatsApp is rolling out a new voice chat feature for group conversations in its Android beta version. This feature allows users in the beta program to initiate a voice chat with just one click by clicking on the voice waveform icon within group chats.

Once the voice chat is started, a dedicated interface will appear, enabling all participants in the group to join the conversation. However, if no one joins the voice chat within the first 60 minutes, it will automatically end.

This new feature is primarily available for groups with more than 32 participants. While the feature is accessible for such groups, only up to 32 participants can join a voice chat at once.

One of the advantages of this feature is that it allows users to start a call without causing everyone’s phones in the group to ring, ensuring a more seamless and efficient experience for all participants.

Despite the silent notification for all group participants when a new voice chat starts, the feature remains protected by end-to-end encryption. This ensures that only the participants of the voice call can listen to its contents, ensuring privacy and security.

Currently, the voice chat feature is only available in the WhatsApp beta for Android update. However, there are plans to release it more widely in the future, allowing stable version users to also benefit from this feature.

In addition to the voice chat feature, WhatsApp has recently introduced an admin review feature for group chats in its Android beta version. This further enhances the user experience and control within group conversations.