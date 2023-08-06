CityLife

WhatsApp Introduces Animated Avatars on its iOS Beta Version

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 6, 2023
WhatsApp, the messaging platform owned by Meta, is launching a new feature in its iOS beta version – animated avatars. This latest addition aims to enhance user experience and engagement by allowing users to set animated profile pictures, bringing a dynamic touch to their online persona.

With animated avatars, WhatsApp users now have the option to choose from a variety of animated stickers and GIFs to create lively and eye-catching profile pictures. This feature adds a new level of personalization to users’ profiles and conversations, making their experience on the platform more vibrant and enjoyable.

The integration of animated avatars is part of WhatsApp’s continuous efforts to maintain freshness and engagement in its platform. As of now, the feature is being tested in the iOS beta version, which means it is not yet available to all WhatsApp users. However, if the testing phase proves successful, it is highly likely that animated avatars will be rolled out to all iOS users in the near future.

Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, has been actively working on introducing innovative features and updates across its platforms to enhance user experience and meet evolving needs. The introduction of animated avatars in WhatsApp is a testament to its commitment to staying ahead in the messaging app market.

In conclusion, WhatsApp’s iOS beta version is introducing animated avatars as a new feature. This addition allows users to set animated profile pictures using stickers and GIFs, bringing a dynamic touch to their online persona. As part of Meta’s ongoing efforts to enhance user experience, the animated avatars feature is currently being tested and may be available to all iOS users in the future.

