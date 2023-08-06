WhatsApp Testing New “Admin Review” Feature for Group Chat Management

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is currently testing a new feature called “Admin Review” to enhance group chat management. The feature is being tested by a select group of beta testers on the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.23.16.18.

The “Admin Review” feature allows all participants in a group chat to report messages that they find concerning or inappropriate directly to the group administrators. When a message is reported, the admin has the authority to either delete the message for everyone or take appropriate action based on the nature of the reported content, such as removing the sender from the group.

To make it convenient for admins, messages that require review are listed in a new section in the group info screen. Any member of the chat can report a message by opening the message options and selecting the appropriate action.

This new feature enables group admins to effectively manage the group even when they are not actively present, ensuring a respectful and safe conversation environment that adheres to community guidelines.

Currently, the “Admin Review” feature is only available to some beta testers, but it will be rolled out to more users in the coming days. This feature is a significant step in creating a secure and positive environment for group interactions on WhatsApp.

In addition to the “Admin Review” feature, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that allows users to use their email addresses as an alternative login method. This feature aims to provide users with an easier way to verify their accounts.