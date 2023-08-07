WhatsApp Beta Introduces New Features: Voice Chats and Group Moderation

WhatsApp beta, the testing version of the popular messaging app, has recently unveiled two new features in its latest update. These features aim to enhance the user experience by promoting group interaction and providing better control over group content.

The first feature, called voice chats, allows users to initiate voice calls within a group. By tapping on the waveform icon, group members can start a voice chat where everyone can participate. Unlike regular voice calls, voice chats do not ring users’ phones; instead, they receive a push notification. This feature enables seamless communication and fosters real-time discussions among group members.

The second feature focuses on improving group moderation. WhatsApp beta now includes a toggle called “Send for admin review” in the group settings section. This feature allows group members to send messages to the group admin for review before they are posted. It empowers admins to effectively monitor and control the content shared within the group, ensuring that any inappropriate or unwanted messages can be promptly removed. This promotes a safe and healthy environment for all members.

The voice chats feature currently supports up to 32 participants, enabling larger group conversations. Additionally, idle calls are automatically capped at a duration of one hour, preventing calls from being left open indefinitely. These limitations ensure efficient usage of resources and prevent potential disruptions caused by ongoing idle calls.

While there is no official confirmation from WhatsApp regarding the release date for these features to all users, beta testers can anticipate access to them soon through a server-side update. These new features are expected to enrich the messaging experience on WhatsApp, providing users with enhanced communication options and improved group management tools.