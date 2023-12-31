Discover the Celestial Delights of January

January is a month filled with celestial wonders that will leave stargazers in awe. As we enter the new year, the night sky offers a plethora of astronomical events that are worth braving the cold temperatures for.

One of the most anticipated highlights of January is the reappearance of Mars in the morning sky. After a long absence, Mars will make its grand return around the middle of the month. Look towards the southeastern sky, below Venus and Mercury in the constellation of Scorpius, about 30 minutes before sunrise. Mars will then engage in a celestial dance with Venus and Mercury, culminating in a close conjunction of Mars and Mercury on January 27.

Meanwhile, Saturn and Jupiter continue to grace us as evening planets. Both planets have resumed their normal eastward motion in relation to the fixed background of stars. Keep an eye out for stunning conjunctions of the moon with Saturn and Jupiter around the middle of the month.

But the wonders don’t stop there. Two comets will also make an appearance this month. Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks in the constellation Cygnus the Swan and Comet 62P/Tsuchinshan in Virgo will be visible through binoculars or a small telescope. These comets offer a rare opportunity to witness the beauty of celestial objects that only reveal themselves once in a blue moon.

Additionally, Vesta, the second brightest asteroid, will pass through Taurus near Orion, adding to the spectacle of the night sky. And for early risers, the Quadrantid meteor shower on January 4 promises a stunning display, especially with the setting of the last quarter moon around midnight.

January, named after the Roman god Janus, represents transitions and new beginnings. Let the celestial wonders of this month inspire you to embrace the possibilities and adventures that lie ahead.

