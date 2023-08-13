How Big Can Planets Get? The Size of Exoplanets Explored

Since the discovery of extrasolar planets, or exoplanets, astronomers have known that planets in the Milky Way and beyond come in a wide range of widths and masses. Prior to 1992, when the first exoplanet was discovered, Jupiter held the record for being the largest known planet. However, since then, astronomers have found many larger planets.

There are two factors to consider when determining the size of a planet: its width and its mass. Some of the largest exoplanets have a width about twice that of Jupiter. These “super-Jupiters” are often found orbiting very close to their host star. However, there isn’t always a direct correlation between width and mass. Some low-mass gas giants can have sizes greater than heavier exoplanets because they have lower densities.

For example, HAT-P-67 b, which is about twice the radius of Jupiter, is one of the largest known exoplanets in terms of width. However, it has only about a third of the mass of Jupiter because of its low density. Similarly, WASP-17 b and KELT-9b are roughly twice as wide as Jupiter.

Rocky planets, on the other hand, don’t usually reach the sizes of super-Jupiters. The largest rocky planets, known as “super-Earths,” are about twice the width of Earth. Wasp-17b, however, has a radius equivalent to 22 times that of Earth.

As for the mass, the most massive planets are around 13 times the mass of Jupiter. Brown dwarfs, on the other hand, are objects that have masses higher than super-Jupiters but are not massive enough to trigger hydrogen fusion at their cores. The dividing line between planets and brown dwarfs is thought to exist at around 14 times the mass of Jupiter.

In conclusion, the largest known planets are the super-Jupiters, with some reaching sizes about twice that of Jupiter. It is unlikely that planets much larger than these will be discovered, as anything larger would be classified as a brown dwarf. The most massive brown dwarf discovered so far is smaller than the largest planet in our solar system.