Top Action Games to Play This Week: Armored Core VI, Immortals of Aveum, Firewall Ultra, and Pokemon Go Fest 2023

If you’re a fan of action games, this week is packed with exciting releases. From explosive battles to immersive fantasy worlds, there’s something for everyone. Here are the games you should have on your radar:

1. Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

FromSoftware has created another masterpiece with “Armored Core VI.” This game offers incredible depth and intense difficulty. It’s not for the faint of heart, but if you enjoy a challenge, you’ll find the gameplay incredibly satisfying. The learning curve is high, but once you master the mechanics, piloting your mech like a pro is an exhilarating experience.

2. Immortals of Aveum

“Immortals of Aveum” from Ascendant Studios is a refreshing take on the military shooter genre. It combines elements of fantasy with intense battles and minor puzzle-solving. While the world and characters may not be groundbreaking, the journey of following Jak from poverty to a world-changing battlemage is compelling. This game is perfect for those looking for an immersive experience without the difficulty of “Armored Core VI.”

3. Firewall Ultra

Building on the success of the first entry, “Firewall Ultra” takes advantage of the graphical power of the PlayStation 5 and the improved specs of the PSVR2 headset. This virtual reality game offers a four-player co-op mode where players team up to take on enemies. The game’s live service nature means it relies on a community of players, but with a PvE mode, it can still be enjoyable even with fewer participants.

4. Pokemon Go Fest 2023

If you see people with their phones out and wires connected to battery packs, it’s likely they’re participating in the Pokemon Go Fest 2023. This annual event offers players the chance to capture rare Pokemon, complete special research quests, and engage in Mega raids. It’s a great excuse to explore new parks and neighborhoods while enjoying the thrill of the game.

These action-packed games offer diverse experiences for players of all preferences. Whether you’re up for a challenge or prefer a more casual gaming session, there’s something for everyone this week.

