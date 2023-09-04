CityLife

Get Ready to Spot Comet Nishimura: A Rare Celestial Event

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 4, 2023
Amateur astronomer Hideo Nishimura has made an exciting discovery – a new comet on its way towards the sun. Known as Comet Nishimura or C/2023 P1, this long-period comet is expected to make its closest approach to the sun on September 12. Its last appearance was in 1588, during the time of Shakespeare and the Spanish Armada. The comet’s next pass will likely be in the mid-26th century.

Currently, Comet Nishimura is still too faint to be seen without the aid of a small telescope or binoculars. However, it can be spotted in the northeast sky shortly before sunrise every day. As the comet gets closer to the sun, it may become brighter. If visible, it will emit a greenish color due to a molecule called dicarbon reacting with sunlight.

The best time to catch a glimpse of Comet Nishimura is during its closest approach to Earth on September 12, when it will be approximately 125 million kilometers away. However, the ideal date to observe it at its brightest glow is September 17, when it will be just 34 million kilometers away from the sun. Keep in mind that finding the comet may be challenging during the light of dawn, so a few days earlier or later might yield better results.

If you happen to miss this opportunity, don’t worry. Comets are known for their unpredictability, with new discoveries being made frequently as they journey towards the sun. While some comets, like Halley, are well-documented and have predictable orbits, many others remain elusive, only revealing themselves for brief periods before disappearing for centuries or even millennia. With thousands of known comets and potentially billions more waiting to be discovered, there is always a chance to spot these captivating celestial objects.

