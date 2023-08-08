CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Apple Testing M3 Max Chip for New MacBook Pro

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 8, 2023
Apple has been testing its new M3 chip in a Mac mini and is now reportedly experimenting with the more powerful M3 Max chip for its new high-end MacBook Pro. The M3 Max chip is said to have up to 40 GPU cores and is expected to power the high-end version of the new MacBook Pro.

The M3 Max chip is rumored to feature 12 high-performance cores and four efficiency cores. This configuration will enable the chip to handle demanding tasks while conserving battery life during less intensive app usage.

In addition to the new chip, the new MacBook Pro is speculated to come with 48 GB of RAM. Apple has been internally testing different configurations for the device.

Compared to its predecessor, the M2 Max chip, the M3 Max chip will have four more CPU cores and two more GPU cores. While the performance increase may not be substantial, the M3 chips will benefit from a new 3-nanometer architecture, making them more power-efficient.

The transition to the M3 chip is expected to begin in October, starting with entry-level Macs. However, the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros equipped with the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips are not anticipated to be available until 2024.

These new chips could potentially help Apple regain its Mac revenue, which experienced a decline in the last fiscal quarter.

