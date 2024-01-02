New Racing Games and Console Rumors on the Horizon for 2024

Summary:

Racing game enthusiasts have much to look forward to in 2024, with several new titles set to make their debut. The Gran Turismo World Series is expected to return with live events after a successful 2023 season. Meanwhile, Gran Turismo Sport will be discontinued, but players can still enjoy the single-player mode offline. Another highly anticipated release is Assetto Corsa 2, which promises to be even better than its predecessor. Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown, originally slated for 2022, will finally hit the market in 2024. Lastly, fans of hardcore simulators may have a new option with the release of Rennsport, although its status is still uncertain. On the console front, rumors of a PlayStation 5 Pro continue to circulate, suggesting an upgraded version of the popular gaming system may be in the works.

Gran Turismo World Series:

After a disrupted few years, the Gran Turismo World Series is expected to make a comeback in 2024. With successful live events in 2023, including a final in Barcelona, Polyphony Digital is likely to continue with more in-person competitions. While details regarding the number and location of events are still unknown, rumors suggest Italy might be on the list. Additionally, discussions with the FIA for official certification are ongoing.

Gran Turismo Sport End of Life:

Gran Turismo Sport’s online services will be discontinued in 2024, bringing an end to multiplayer gameplay and online features such as the mileage exchange and livery editor. However, players will still have access to the core single-player game, allowing them to continue their progress offline.

Assetto Corsa 2:

One of the most anticipated releases in the sim racing sphere is Assetto Corsa 2. Developed by Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games, the game is set to launch in Spring 2024. While specific details about cars, tracks, and features remain a mystery, fans can expect an improved gaming experience compared to the original Assetto Corsa.

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown:

After multiple delays, Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown is finally scheduled for release in 2024. The game will feature a stunning recreation of Hong Kong Island in a 1:1 scale. With abundant pre-launch information available, players can look forward to a closed beta before the official launch.

Rennsport:

Racing simulator enthusiasts may have more options in 2024 with the potential release of Rennsport. Although the game missed its original launch date in 2023 and is currently in a closed beta phase, it has shown promise with its official esports venture, ESL R1. Rennsport currently offers eight cars and eight tracks, including a fictional circuit originally created for Assetto Corsa.

PlayStation 5 Pro:

Speculations about a PlayStation 5 Pro have been circulating, following the release of the PlayStation 5 “Slim” version. With semiconductor shortages now resolved, a more powerful version of the console seems likely. However, details about its specifications and target audience remain unclear.

