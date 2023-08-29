The Super Blue Moon of 2023: A Rare Celestial Phenomenon

The next full moon on Wednesday, Aug. 30, is set to be one of the brightest and largest moons of 2023. Known as a “Blue Moon,” this term does not refer to its color, but rather to the occurrence of two full moons in a single calendar month. August’s Blue Moon will also be a supermoon, which means it will be closer to Earth, appearing slightly larger in the sky.

The Super Blue Moon of 2023 will rise just after sunset at 7:10 p.m. EDT (2310 GMT) from the eastern horizon. However, it will reach its fullest and brightest point at 9:36 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, Aug. 30 (0336 on Aug. 31). At this time, it will be in the constellation of Aquarius. The Blue Moon will then set on Thursday just before the sun rises at around 6:46 a.m. EDT (1046 GMT).

To understand the phenomenon of a Blue Moon, it is important to note that a Blue Moon is defined as the second full moon of a single calendar month. Typically, a 12-month period contains 13 full moons, resulting in one month accommodating two full moons and, consequently, a Blue Moon. However, not all Blue Moons are supermoons like the one on Aug. 30.

A supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to Earth during its orbit. Due to the moon’s elliptical orbit, there are times when it is nearer to Earth (at perigee) and times when it is farther away (at apogee). Although there isn’t a significant difference in how the moon appears during a standard full moon versus a supermoon, the supermoon may seem slightly larger and brighter.

Blue moon/supermoon coincidences are relatively rare and can be separated by periods as long as 20 years. According to NASA, the next Super Blue Moon after Aug. 30, 2023, will occur in January 2037, followed by another in March 2037. However, skywatchers will have the opportunity to witness another supermoon in 2023 on Sept. 29, known as the Full Corn Moon.

If you’re interested in observing or photographing the Super Blue Moon, check out our guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, and lenses for astrophotography.

Definitions:

– Blue Moon: The second full moon in a single calendar month or the third full moon in a season with four full moons.

– Supermoon: A full moon that occurs when the moon is at its closest point to Earth during its orbit.

– Perigee: The point in the moon’s orbit where it is closest to Earth.

– Apogee: The point in the moon’s orbit where it is farthest from Earth.

Sources:

– NASA

– In the Sky